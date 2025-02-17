AMOTIV LIMITED Updates on Daily Buy-Back Program

Maximize Your Portfolio with Data Driven Insights:

The latest update is out from G.U.D. Holdings ( (AU:AOV) ).

AMOTIV LIMITED, trading under the ASX code AOV, has announced an update regarding its ongoing on-market buy-back program. As of February 18, 2025, the company reported a daily buy-back of 227,657 ordinary fully paid securities, adding to the total 1,416,015 securities previously bought back. This move reflects the company’s strategy to manage its capital structure and potentially enhance shareholder value.

More about G.U.D. Holdings

YTD Price Performance: -6.81%

Technical Sentiment Consensus Rating: Buy

Current Market Cap: $886.4M

