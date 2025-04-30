AMOTIV LIMITED Updates on Buy-Back Program

An announcement from G.U.D. Holdings ( (AU:AOV) ) is now available.

AMOTIV LIMITED has announced an update regarding its ongoing buy-back program. The company reported the buy-back of 31,000 ordinary fully paid securities on the previous day, contributing to a total of 4,326,314 securities bought back to date. This buy-back initiative is part of the company’s strategy to manage its capital structure and potentially enhance shareholder value.

More about G.U.D. Holdings

YTD Price Performance: -22.26%

Average Trading Volume: 400

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: $670.7M

Find detailed analytics on AOV stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue