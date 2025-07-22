Amotiv Limited Reports Preliminary FY25 Results and APG Impairment

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

G.U.D. Holdings ( (AU:AOV) ) just unveiled an update.

Amotiv Limited announced its preliminary unaudited financial results for FY25, revealing a slight increase in revenue but a 1% decline in underlying EBITA compared to the previous year. The company is also conducting a value in use analysis of its APG business, expecting to recognize a non-cash impairment charge of $180 million to $190 million due to external macroeconomic factors. Despite this, the impairment will not affect the company’s trading performance or cash flows, and APG continues to hold a strong market position.

Amotiv Limited, formerly known as GUD Holdings Ltd, operates in the automotive industry, focusing on products and services related to vehicle sales and aftermarket parts. The company is positioned in the market with strong competitive brands and a strategic footprint.

