AMOTIV LIMITED Director Increases Shareholding

An announcement from G.U.D. Holdings ( (AU:AOV) ) is now available.
AMOTIV LIMITED announced a change in the director’s interest, as Jennifer Anne Douglas increased her indirect holding of fully paid ordinary shares by 5,000, bringing the total to 13,154 shares. This transaction, valued at $49,950, was conducted on the market through Crisp Hill Investments Pty Ltd as a beneficiary under a family trust, potentially indicating the director’s confidence in the company’s future performance.
More about G.U.D. Holdings
YTD Price Performance: -6.81%
Technical Sentiment Consensus Rating: Buy
Current Market Cap: $886.4M
