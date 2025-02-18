AMOTIV LIMITED Director Increases Shareholding

Maximize Your Portfolio with Data Driven Insights:

Leverage the power of TipRanks' Smart Score, a data-driven tool to help you uncover top performing stocks and make informed investment decisions.

Monitor your stock picks and compare them to top Wall Street Analysts' recommendations with Your Smart Portfolio

An announcement from G.U.D. Holdings ( (AU:AOV) ) is now available.

AMOTIV LIMITED announced a change in the director’s interest, as Jennifer Anne Douglas increased her indirect holding of fully paid ordinary shares by 5,000, bringing the total to 13,154 shares. This transaction, valued at $49,950, was conducted on the market through Crisp Hill Investments Pty Ltd as a beneficiary under a family trust, potentially indicating the director’s confidence in the company’s future performance.

More about G.U.D. Holdings

YTD Price Performance: -6.81%

Technical Sentiment Consensus Rating: Buy

Current Market Cap: $886.4M

See more data about AOV stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.