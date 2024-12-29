Amotiv Limited Continues Strategic Share Buy-Back

G.U.D. Holdings (AU:AOV) has released an update.

Amotiv Limited has announced a continuation of its on-market buy-back program, with a total of 733,269 ordinary shares repurchased as of December 30, 2024. This buy-back move is seen as a strategy to enhance shareholder value and manage capital efficiently. Investors in the stock market are keeping a keen eye on such buy-back activities, which often reflect company confidence in its own financial health.

