Amotiv Limited Announces Cessation of Executive Share Rights

G.U.D. Holdings ( (AU:AOV) ) just unveiled an announcement.

Amotiv Limited has announced the cessation of 64 executive share rights, as indicated in their recent notification to the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX). This cessation of securities may impact the company’s capital structure and could have implications for its executive compensation strategy, potentially affecting stakeholder perceptions and market positioning.

The most recent analyst rating on (AU:AOV) stock is a Buy with a A$11.50 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on G.U.D. Holdings stock, see the AU:AOV Stock Forecast page.

More about G.U.D. Holdings

Average Trading Volume: 262,392

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: A$1.19B

