AML3D Ltd Announces Quotation of New Securities on ASX

AML3D Ltd ( (AU:AL3) ) has shared an announcement.

AML3D Ltd has announced the quotation of 3,800,000 ordinary fully paid securities on the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX) under the code AL3. This move is part of the company’s strategy to enhance its market presence and potentially increase its capital base, which could have significant implications for its operational capacity and stakeholder interests.

The most recent analyst rating on (AU:AL3) stock is a Buy with a A$0.40 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on AML3D Ltd stock, see the AU:AL3 Stock Forecast page.

AML3D Ltd operates in the additive manufacturing industry, focusing on 3D metal printing technology. The company specializes in providing advanced manufacturing solutions, particularly targeting sectors such as aerospace, defense, and maritime.

Average Trading Volume: 1,966,045

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: A$137.1M

