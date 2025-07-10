AML3D Issues New Shares Following Option Exercise

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

The latest update is out from AML3D Ltd ( (AU:AL3) ).

AML3D Limited has issued 3,800,000 ordinary fully paid shares following the exercise of unlisted options, as announced in their latest release. This move reflects the company’s compliance with relevant corporate regulations and supports its ongoing operations in the metal additive manufacturing industry, potentially enhancing its market position and stakeholder value.

The most recent analyst rating on (AU:AL3) stock is a Buy with a A$0.40 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on AML3D Ltd stock, see the AU:AL3 Stock Forecast page.

More about AML3D Ltd

AML3D Limited is a publicly listed technology company founded in 2014 that specializes in metal additive manufacturing. The company has developed a patented Wire Additive Manufacturing (WAM®) process to 3D print large-scale metal parts for industries such as Aerospace, Defence, Maritime, Manufacturing, Mining, and Oil & Gas. Based in Adelaide, Australia, AML3D also offers parts contract manufacturing and produces the ARCEMY®, an industrial metal 3D printing system.

Average Trading Volume: 1,966,045

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: A$137.1M

