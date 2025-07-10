AML3D Addresses ASX Query on Navy Department Letter

Don’t Miss TipRanks’ Half-Year Sale

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

Make smarter investment decisions with TipRanks' Smart Investor Picks, delivered to your inbox every week.

AML3D Ltd ( (AU:AL3) ) has provided an announcement.

AML3D Limited has responded to a query from the Australian Securities Exchange regarding a letter from the Department of the Navy. The company received the final signed letter on July 4, 2025, after months of negotiations and draft exchanges. The board promptly approved an announcement about the letter, which was released to the market on July 7, 2025. AML3D confirmed compliance with ASX Listing Rules, ensuring stakeholders of its adherence to regulatory requirements.

The most recent analyst rating on (AU:AL3) stock is a Buy with a A$0.40 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on AML3D Ltd stock, see the AU:AL3 Stock Forecast page.

More about AML3D Ltd

AML3D Limited operates in the advanced manufacturing industry, specializing in 3D printing technology. The company focuses on providing innovative metal additive manufacturing solutions, catering primarily to sectors such as aerospace, defense, and maritime.

Average Trading Volume: 1,966,045

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: A$137.1M

See more insights into AL3 stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue