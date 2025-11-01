AMJ Land Holdings Reports Strong Financial Results for Q2 2025

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

AMJ Land Holdings Ltd. ( (IN:AMJLAND) ) has provided an update.

AMJ Land Holdings Limited has announced its financial results for the quarter and half-year ending September 30, 2025. The company reported a total income of Rs. 1,190.90 lakhs for the half-year, with a profit before tax of Rs. 881.13 lakhs. The total comprehensive income for the period was Rs. 2,035.97 lakhs, indicating a strong financial performance. The board meeting where these results were approved took place on November 1, 2025.

More about AMJ Land Holdings Ltd.

Average Trading Volume: 5,378

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: 2.25B INR

