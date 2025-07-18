Amgen’s Tarlatamab Study: A New Hope in Small Cell Lung Cancer?

Amgen Inc ((AMGN)) announced an update on their ongoing clinical study.

Amgen Inc. is conducting a Phase 2, open-label, randomized, multicenter study titled ‘A Phase 2, Open-label, Randomized, Multicenter Study of Tarlatamab Dosing Regimens in Subjects With Small Cell Lung Cancer (SCLC) (DeLLphi-309)’. The study aims to evaluate the antitumor activity of tarlatamab in patients with SCLC, which is a significant endeavor given the aggressive nature of this cancer type.

The intervention being tested is Tarlatamab, a drug administered via intravenous infusion. The study involves three experimental treatment arms, each receiving different doses of Tarlatamab, to assess its efficacy and safety.

This clinical trial follows a randomized, parallel intervention model without masking, focusing primarily on treatment. Such a design allows for a clear comparison of the effects of different dosing regimens of Tarlatamab on SCLC patients.

The study began on February 26, 2025, with the primary completion and estimated completion dates yet to be announced. The last update was submitted on July 16, 2025. These dates are crucial for tracking the study’s progress and anticipating when results might be available.

For investors, this study could influence Amgen’s stock performance, as positive results may enhance the company’s market position in oncology. The study’s outcome could also impact investor sentiment, especially in comparison to competitors in the oncology space.

The study is currently recruiting, and further details are available on the ClinicalTrials portal.

