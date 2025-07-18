Amgen’s Romiplostim Study: A Potential Game-Changer for Chemotherapy Patients

Amgen Inc ((AMGN)) announced an update on their ongoing clinical study.

Amgen Inc. is conducting a clinical study titled PROCLAIM: A Phase 3 Randomized Placebo-controlled Double-blind Study of Romiplostim for the Treatment of Chemotherapy-induced Thrombocytopenia in Patients Receiving Chemotherapy for Treatment of Non-small Cell Lung Cancer (NSCLC), Ovarian Cancer, or Breast Cancer. The study aims to evaluate the efficacy of romiplostim in treating chemotherapy-induced thrombocytopenia (CIT) by enabling patients to receive on-time, full-dose chemotherapy. This study is significant as it addresses a common complication in cancer treatment that can lead to dose reductions or delays, potentially impacting patient outcomes.

The intervention being tested is Romiplostim, a drug designed to treat CIT in patients undergoing chemotherapy for NSCLC, ovarian cancer, or breast cancer. Romiplostim is administered as a subcutaneous injection and is compared against a placebo.

This study is interventional, with a randomized, parallel assignment model. It employs a quadruple masking approach, meaning that the participant, care provider, investigator, and outcomes assessor are all blinded to the treatment allocations. The primary purpose of the study is treatment-focused.

Key dates for the study include its start on February 26, 2020, with the last update submitted on July 16, 2025. These dates are crucial as they indicate the study’s timeline and the most recent information available, reflecting ongoing recruitment and data collection efforts.

The market implications of this study could be significant for Amgen’s stock performance and investor sentiment, as successful results may enhance the company’s portfolio in oncology treatments. The study’s outcome could also influence the competitive landscape, particularly if Romiplostim proves to be effective in managing CIT, a common challenge in cancer therapy.

The study is currently recruiting, with further details accessible on the ClinicalTrials portal.

