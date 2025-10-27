Amgen’s Promising Study on Romosozumab for Osteogenesis Imperfecta: A Potential Game-Changer

Amgen Inc ((AMGN)) announced an update on their ongoing clinical study.

Amgen Inc. is conducting a Phase 3 clinical study titled ‘A Phase 3, Open-Label, Multicenter, Randomized Study to Evaluate Efficacy and Safety of Romosozumab Compared With Bisphosphonates in Children and Adolescents With Osteogenesis Imperfecta.’ The study aims to assess the efficacy and safety of romosozumab compared to bisphosphonates over 12 months, focusing on reducing clinical fractures and improving bone mineral density in young patients with Osteogenesis Imperfecta.

The study involves two interventions: Romosozumab, an experimental drug administered via monthly subcutaneous injections, and bisphosphonates, which are given according to local standard care. The primary goal is to treat Osteogenesis Imperfecta by evaluating the impact on fracture rates and bone density.

This interventional study is randomized with a parallel assignment, and it is open-label, meaning no masking is involved. The primary purpose is treatment-focused, aiming to provide insights into better management of Osteogenesis Imperfecta in children and adolescents.

The study began on July 24, 2023, with the latest update submitted on October 13, 2025. These dates are crucial as they mark the progress and ongoing nature of the study, which is still recruiting participants.

The outcome of this study could significantly impact Amgen’s stock performance by potentially positioning romosozumab as a preferred treatment for Osteogenesis Imperfecta, influencing investor sentiment positively. The study’s results could also affect the competitive landscape, particularly in the pediatric bone health market.

The study is currently ongoing, with further details available on the ClinicalTrials portal.

