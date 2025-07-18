Amgen’s Promising Phase 3 Study on Metastatic Colorectal Cancer: A Potential Game-Changer

Amgen Inc ((AMGN)) announced an update on their ongoing clinical study.

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

Amgen Inc. is conducting a Phase 3 clinical study titled ‘Phase 3 Multicenter, Randomized, Open-label, Active-controlled Study of Sotorasib, Panitumumab and FOLFIRI Versus FOLFIRI With or Without Bevacizumab-awwb for Treatment-naïve Subjects With Metastatic Colorectal Cancer With KRAS p.G12C Mutation (CodeBreaK 301)’. The study aims to compare progression-free survival in treatment-naïve participants with KRAS p.G12C mutated metastatic colorectal cancer receiving a combination of sotorasib, panitumumab, and FOLFIRI against FOLFIRI with or without bevacizumab-awwb.

The interventions being tested include Sotorasib, an oral tablet taken daily, and Panitumumab, administered intravenously every two weeks, both combined with the FOLFIRI regimen. The comparator group receives FOLFIRI with or without Bevacizumab-awwb, also administered intravenously every two weeks.

This interventional study is randomized with a parallel assignment model and no masking, focusing primarily on treatment. The study’s primary purpose is to evaluate the efficacy of the treatment combinations in extending progression-free survival.

The study began on July 17, 2024, with the most recent update submitted on July 16, 2025. These dates are crucial as they indicate the study’s progress and the timeliness of the data being collected and analyzed.

The outcome of this study could significantly impact Amgen’s stock performance and investor sentiment, especially if the results show a substantial improvement in progression-free survival. This could position Amgen favorably against competitors in the oncology market, particularly in treatments targeting KRAS mutations.

The study is currently ongoing, and further details are available on the ClinicalTrials portal.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue