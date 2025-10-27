Amgen’s Promising Phase 3 Study on Metastatic Colorectal Cancer

Amgen Inc ((AMGN)) announced an update on their ongoing clinical study.

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

Amgen Inc. is conducting a Phase 3 clinical study titled ‘Phase 3 Multicenter, Randomized, Open-label, Active-controlled Study of Sotorasib, Panitumumab and FOLFIRI Versus FOLFIRI With or Without Bevacizumab-awwb for Treatment-naïve Subjects With Metastatic Colorectal Cancer With KRAS p.G12C Mutation (CodeBreaK 301).’ The study aims to assess progression-free survival in patients with KRAS p.G12C mutated metastatic colorectal cancer, comparing the combination of sotorasib, panitumumab, and FOLFIRI against FOLFIRI with or without bevacizumab-awwb.

The study tests two interventions: an experimental combination of sotorasib, panitumumab, and FOLFIRI, and an active comparator of FOLFIRI with or without bevacizumab-awwb. Sotorasib is administered orally, while the other drugs are given via intravenous infusion.

This interventional study follows a randomized, parallel assignment model without masking, focusing on treatment as its primary purpose. The open-label design allows both researchers and participants to know the treatment being administered.

The study began on January 15, 2024, with its primary completion and estimated completion dates yet to be announced. The latest update was submitted on October 13, 2025, indicating ongoing recruitment.

This study could significantly impact Amgen’s stock performance by potentially expanding its oncology portfolio, especially if results show improved progression-free survival. Investors should monitor this study’s progress, as positive outcomes could enhance Amgen’s competitive position in the colorectal cancer treatment market.

The study is currently recruiting, with further details available on the ClinicalTrials portal.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue