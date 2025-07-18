Amgen’s Promising Phase 3 Study on Dazodalibep for Sjögren’s Syndrome

Amgen Inc ((AMGN)) announced an update on their ongoing clinical study.

Amgen Inc. is conducting a Phase 3 study titled A Phase 3 Randomized, Double-blind, Placebo-controlled Study to Evaluate the Efficacy and Safety of Dazodalibep in Participants With Sjögren’s Syndrome With Moderate-to-severe Systemic Disease Activity. The study aims to assess the impact of dazodalibep on systemic symptoms of Sjögren’s Syndrome, focusing on both efficacy and safety, alongside patient-reported outcomes.

The intervention involves administering dazodalibep, an experimental drug, through intravenous infusion. Two different dosages are being tested against a placebo to determine its effectiveness in treating moderate-to-severe systemic disease activity in Sjögren’s Syndrome.

This study is designed as a randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled trial with a parallel intervention model. It employs quadruple masking, ensuring that participants, care providers, investigators, and outcomes assessors are unaware of the treatment allocations, with the primary aim of treatment evaluation.

The study began on January 24, 2024, with its primary completion and estimated completion dates yet to be announced. The latest update was submitted on July 16, 2025, indicating ongoing progress in the trial.

For investors, this study could influence Amgen’s stock performance, particularly if dazodalibep proves effective, potentially positioning the company favorably against competitors in the autoimmune treatment market. The ongoing recruitment status suggests active advancement, which may bolster investor confidence.

The study is currently ongoing, with further details accessible on the ClinicalTrials portal.

