Amgen’s Promising Phase 3 Study: Maridebart Cafraglutide for Obesity in Type 2 Diabetes

Amgen Inc ((AMGN)) announced an update on their ongoing clinical study.

Amgen Inc. is conducting a Phase 3 clinical study titled ‘A Phase 3 Randomized, Double-blind, Placebo-controlled Study to Evaluate the Efficacy, Safety, and Tolerability of Maridebart Cafraglutide in Adult Participants With Type 2 Diabetes Mellitus Who Have Obesity or Are Overweight (MARITIME-2).’ The study aims to prove that maridebart cafraglutide is more effective than a placebo in reducing body weight among adults with Type 2 diabetes who are overweight or obese.

The study tests maridebart cafraglutide, a drug administered subcutaneously, in varying doses. The goal is to assess its efficacy in weight reduction compared to a placebo, offering a potential new treatment for managing obesity in Type 2 diabetes patients.

This randomized, double-blind study uses a parallel intervention model. Participants and investigators are masked to the treatment allocation, ensuring unbiased results. The primary purpose is to evaluate the treatment’s effectiveness.

The study began on March 17, 2025, with the last update submitted on July 16, 2025. These dates mark the study’s progress and ensure transparency in its development.

The outcome of this study could significantly impact Amgen’s stock performance, as successful results may enhance investor confidence and position the company favorably against competitors in the diabetes treatment market.

The study is currently recruiting, with further details available on the ClinicalTrials portal.

