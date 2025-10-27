Amgen’s Prolia Study: A New Horizon for Male Osteoporosis Treatment in China

Amgen Inc ((AMGN)) announced an update on their ongoing clinical study.

Amgen Inc. is conducting a Phase 4 clinical study titled ‘A Phase 4 Single Arm Open Label Study for the Efficacy and Safety of Prolia in Treatment of Male Subjects With Osteoporosis in Mainland China.’ The study aims to assess the efficacy of Prolia on lumbar spine bone mineral density (BMD) over a 12-month period in male osteoporosis patients. This research is significant as it targets a specific demographic in Mainland China, potentially enhancing treatment options for osteoporosis in men.

The study tests the drug Prolia, administered as a subcutaneous injection every six months. Prolia is designed to improve bone density and reduce fracture risk, offering a promising treatment for osteoporosis.

This interventional study follows a single-group model with no masking, focusing on treatment as its primary purpose. Participants will receive Prolia without any allocation to different groups, simplifying the study design.

The study began on March 19, 2024, with its primary completion anticipated by 2025. The latest update was submitted on October 14, 2025. These timelines are crucial for investors tracking the progress and potential market release of Prolia in this demographic.

Amgen’s study could positively influence its stock performance by potentially expanding Prolia’s market reach in China. This development may also affect investor sentiment, especially with competitors in the osteoporosis treatment market observing closely.

The study is currently recruiting, with further details available on the ClinicalTrials portal.

