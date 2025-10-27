Amgen’s Phase 3 Study on Rocatinlimab: A Potential Game-Changer for Prurigo Nodularis

Amgen Inc ((AMGN)) announced an update on their ongoing clinical study.

Amgen Inc. is conducting a Phase 3 clinical study titled A Phase 3, 52-Week, Multicenter, Randomized, Placebo-controlled, Double-blind Study to Assess the Efficacy, Safety, and Tolerability of Rocatinlimab in Adult Subjects With Prurigo Nodularis Who Are Inadequately Controlled on Topical Therapies or Not Eligible for Topical Therapies. The study aims to evaluate the effectiveness of rocatinlimab compared to a placebo in treating prurigo nodularis, focusing on patient-reported outcomes and clinical assessments.

The intervention being tested is rocatinlimab, a drug administered subcutaneously, intended to alleviate symptoms of prurigo nodularis. The study includes multiple arms, with participants receiving either rocatinlimab or a placebo.

This interventional study is randomized with a parallel assignment model. It uses a double-blind approach, meaning both participants and investigators are unaware of who receives the active drug or placebo. The primary purpose is to assess treatment efficacy.

The study began on July 23, 2024, with a recent update on September 24, 2025. These dates are crucial as they indicate the study’s progress and ongoing recruitment status.

This study could significantly impact Amgen’s stock performance and investor sentiment, as successful results may enhance their market position in dermatological treatments. Competitors in the dermatology sector will likely monitor these developments closely.

The study is ongoing, with further details available on the ClinicalTrials portal.

