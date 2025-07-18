Amgen’s Phase 3 Study on Maridebart Cafraglutide: A Potential Game-Changer in Weight Management

Amgen Inc ((AMGN)) announced an update on their ongoing clinical study.

Amgen Inc. is conducting a Phase 3 clinical study titled ‘A Phase 3 Randomized, Double-blind, Placebo-controlled Study to Evaluate the Efficacy, Safety, and Tolerability of Maridebart Cafraglutide in Adult Participants Without Type 2 Diabetes Mellitus Who Have Obesity or Are Overweight.’ The study aims to demonstrate that maridebart cafraglutide is more effective than a placebo in reducing body weight among adults who are overweight or have obesity but do not have Type 2 Diabetes Mellitus.

The intervention being tested is maridebart cafraglutide, a drug administered subcutaneously. It is being tested in three different doses—high, medium, and low—to assess its efficacy in weight reduction compared to a placebo.

This study is designed as a randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled trial with a parallel intervention model. Both participants and investigators are blinded to the treatment allocation, ensuring unbiased results. The primary purpose of the study is treatment-focused, aiming to evaluate the drug’s impact on body weight.

The study began on March 12, 2025, and is currently recruiting participants. The last update was submitted on July 16, 2025. These dates are crucial as they mark the study’s progress and provide timelines for potential results.

The outcome of this study could significantly impact Amgen’s stock performance and investor sentiment. Success in demonstrating weight reduction could position Amgen favorably in the competitive weight management market, potentially influencing its market share and financial outlook.

The study is ongoing, and further details can be accessed on the ClinicalTrials portal.

