Amgen’s Phase 3 Study on Etelcalcetide: A Potential Game-Changer for Pediatric CKD Patients

Amgen Inc ((AMGN)) announced an update on their ongoing clinical study.

Amgen Inc. is conducting a Phase 3 clinical study titled ‘Phase 3, Randomized, Open-label, Controlled, Multiple Dose, Efficacy, Safety, Pharmacokinetic, and Pharmacodynamic Study of Etelcalcetide in Pediatric Subjects 28 Days to < 18 Years of Age With Secondary Hyperparathyroidism and Chronic Kidney Disease Receiving Maintenance Hemodialysis.' The study aims to evaluate the efficacy and safety of Etelcalcetide in pediatric patients with secondary hyperparathyroidism (SHPT) and chronic kidney disease (CKD) on hemodialysis. This study is significant as it addresses a critical need for effective treatments in a vulnerable pediatric population.

The intervention being tested is Etelcalcetide, a drug previously approved for adult patients with SHPT on hemodialysis. It works by controlling intact parathyroid hormone (iPTH), calcium, and phosphorus levels, which are crucial for managing SHPT.

The study is interventional, with a randomized allocation and a parallel intervention model. Participants are divided into two groups: one receiving Etelcalcetide and standard care, and the other receiving standard care alone. The study is open-label, meaning no masking is involved, and its primary purpose is treatment-focused.

The study began on August 14, 2018, and is currently recruiting participants. The last update was submitted on October 2, 2025. These dates are essential for tracking the study’s progress and ensuring transparency in its execution.

The outcome of this study could significantly impact Amgen’s stock performance and investor sentiment, as successful results may lead to expanded use of Etelcalcetide in pediatric patients, potentially increasing market share. Competitors in the CKD treatment space will be closely monitoring these developments.

The study is ongoing, and further details can be accessed on the ClinicalTrials portal.

