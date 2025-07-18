Amgen’s Phase 2 Asthma Study: A Potential Game-Changer for Rocatinlimab

Amgen Inc ((AMGN)) announced an update on their ongoing clinical study.

Amgen Inc. is currently recruiting participants for a Phase 2 study titled A Phase 2, Randomized, Double-blind, Placebo-controlled, Dose Ranging Study to Assess the Efficacy and Safety of Rocatinlimab in Adult Subjects With Moderate-to-severe Asthma. The study aims to evaluate the efficacy of rocatinlimab in reducing asthma exacerbations, a significant concern for individuals with moderate-to-severe asthma.

The study tests rocatinlimab, an experimental drug administered via subcutaneous injection, against a placebo. The goal is to determine the optimal dose that effectively reduces asthma symptoms.

This interventional study employs a randomized, parallel assignment model with double masking, involving both participants and investigators. The primary purpose is to assess treatment efficacy.

The study began on May 24, 2024, with the latest update on July 16, 2025. These dates are crucial for tracking the study’s progress and ensuring timely updates for stakeholders.

For investors, this study’s progress could influence Amgen’s stock performance, as successful results may enhance the company’s portfolio in the competitive asthma treatment market. The outcome could also impact investor sentiment positively, given the high prevalence of asthma globally.

The study is ongoing, with further details available on the ClinicalTrials portal.

