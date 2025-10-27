Amgen’s New Study on Xaluritamig: A Potential Game-Changer in Prostate Cancer Treatment?

Amgen Inc ((AMGN)) announced an update on their ongoing clinical study.

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

Amgen Inc. is conducting a Phase 1b study titled A Phase 1b Open-label, Multicenter Study Evaluating the Safety, Tolerability, and Efficacy of Xaluritamig in Combination With Androgen Receptor Pathway Inhibitors in Participants With Metastatic Hormone-sensitive Prostate Cancer. The study aims to assess the safety and tolerability of xaluritamig when used alongside darolutamide or abiraterone in treating metastatic hormone-sensitive prostate cancer (mHSPC).

The study involves two experimental interventions: xaluritamig combined with darolutamide and xaluritamig combined with abiraterone. Xaluritamig is administered intravenously, while darolutamide and abiraterone are given orally. The goal is to determine the effectiveness of these combinations in improving patient outcomes.

This interventional study is non-randomized with a parallel assignment model and no masking, focusing on treatment as its primary purpose. Participants will be monitored for up to three years or until specific criteria such as withdrawal or death are met.

The study began on August 21, 2025, with its primary completion and estimated overall completion dates yet to be determined. The latest update was submitted on October 15, 2025, indicating ongoing recruitment.

The outcome of this study could significantly impact Amgen’s stock performance, as positive results may enhance investor confidence and market position in the competitive prostate cancer treatment landscape. With ongoing recruitment, further developments are anticipated.

The study is currently recruiting, and more details can be found on the ClinicalTrials portal.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue