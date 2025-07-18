Amgen’s New Study on ABP 692 vs. Ocrelizumab: A Potential Game Changer in MS Treatment

Amgen Inc ((AMGN)) announced an update on their ongoing clinical study.

Amgen Inc. is currently conducting a clinical study titled A Randomized, Double-blind, Parallel-group Study to Compare Pharmacokinetics, Pharmacodynamics, Clinical Effects, and Safety Between ABP 692 and Ocrevus® (Ocrelizumab) in Subjects With Relapsing-remitting Multiple Sclerosis. The study aims to demonstrate the pharmacokinetic and pharmacodynamic similarity between ABP 692 and Ocrelizumab, focusing on the suppression of new active brain lesions over 24 weeks using MRI.

The study tests three interventions: ABP 692, Ocrelizumab (US), and Ocrelizumab (EU), all administered via intravenous infusion. These treatments are designed to manage relapsing-remitting multiple sclerosis (RRMS) by reducing active brain lesions.

This Phase 3 study is randomized, double-blind, and follows a parallel-group model. Participants and investigators are masked to ensure unbiased results. The primary purpose is treatment-focused, aiming to establish the efficacy and safety of ABP 692 compared to Ocrelizumab.

The study began on January 13, 2025, with an estimated completion date yet to be announced. The last update was submitted on July 16, 2025, indicating ongoing recruitment and progress.

This study’s outcome could significantly impact Amgen’s stock performance, as successful results may enhance their competitive position in the multiple sclerosis treatment market. Investors should monitor updates closely, considering the potential shifts in market dynamics and competitor responses.

The study is ongoing, with further details available on the ClinicalTrials portal.

