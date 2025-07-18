Amgen’s New Study on ABP 234: A Potential Game-Changer in Lung Cancer Treatment

Amgen Inc ((AMGN)) announced an update on their ongoing clinical study.

Amgen Inc. is conducting a randomized, double-blind study titled ‘A Randomized, Double-blind Study to Compare the Pharmacokinetics Between ABP 234 and Keytruda® (Pembrolizumab) in Participants With Early-stage Non-squamous Non-small Cell Lung Cancer as Adjuvant Treatment Following Resection and Platinum-based Chemotherapy.’ The study aims to demonstrate the pharmacokinetic similarity between ABP 234, a biosimilar, and the established drug Pembrolizumab, highlighting its potential significance in providing alternative treatment options.

The study tests two interventions: ABP 234 and Pembrolizumab, both administered via intravenous injection every three weeks for up to 12 months. ABP 234 is an experimental drug, while Pembrolizumab serves as the active comparator.

This Phase 3 interventional study employs a randomized, parallel assignment model with double masking for both participants and investigators. The primary purpose of the study is treatment-focused, aiming to establish the pharmacokinetic equivalence of ABP 234 to Pembrolizumab.

The study began on September 12, 2024, with its primary completion and estimated overall completion dates yet to be announced. The latest update was submitted on July 16, 2025. These dates are crucial for tracking the study’s progress and anticipated results.

The successful demonstration of pharmacokinetic similarity could positively impact Amgen’s stock performance by potentially expanding its oncology portfolio with a cost-effective alternative to Pembrolizumab. This development may also influence investor sentiment favorably, especially if ABP 234 proves to be a viable competitor in the market.

The study is currently ongoing, with further details available on the ClinicalTrials portal.

