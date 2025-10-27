Amgen’s Maridebart Cafraglutide Study: A Potential Game-Changer in Heart Failure Treatment

Amgen Inc ((AMGN)) announced an update on their ongoing clinical study.

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

Amgen Inc. is conducting a pivotal clinical study titled ‘A Phase 3 Randomized, Double-blind, Placebo-controlled Study to Evaluate the Efficacy and Safety of Maridebart Cafraglutide on Mortality and Morbidity in Participants Living With Heart Failure With Preserved or Mildly Reduced Ejection Fraction and Obesity (MARITIME-HF)’. The study aims to assess whether maridebart cafraglutide can reduce heart failure events and improve symptoms in patients with heart failure and obesity, marking a significant step in heart failure treatment.

The intervention being tested is maridebart cafraglutide, administered subcutaneously. It is designed to serve as an adjunct to standard care, potentially reducing heart failure events and improving patient outcomes.

This is a Phase 3 interventional study with a randomized, parallel assignment. It employs a double-blind model, meaning both participants and investigators are unaware of who receives the treatment or placebo, focusing primarily on treatment efficacy.

The study began on June 16, 2025, with its primary completion expected upon the occurrence of approximately 850 primary endpoint events. The latest update was submitted on October 22, 2025. These dates are crucial for tracking the study’s progress and anticipating results.

The outcome of this study could significantly impact Amgen’s stock performance, as successful results may enhance its market position in the cardiovascular treatment sector. Investors should watch for developments, as positive findings could influence market dynamics, especially in comparison to competitors in the heart failure treatment space.

The study is currently recruiting, and further details are available on the ClinicalTrials portal.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue