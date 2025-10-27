Amgen’s Maridebart Cafraglutide: A New Hope for Cardiovascular Health?

Amgen Inc ((AMGN)) announced an update on their ongoing clinical study.

Amgen Inc. is conducting a Phase 3 clinical study titled A Phase 3 Randomized, Double-blind, Placebo-controlled Study to Evaluate the Impact of Maridebart Cafraglutide on Cardiovascular Outcomes in Participants With Atherosclerotic Cardiovascular Disease and Overweight or Obesity. The study aims to demonstrate that maridebart cafraglutide, when added to standard care, is more effective than a placebo in reducing cardiovascular morbidity and mortality among participants with atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease and obesity or overweight conditions.

The intervention being tested is maridebart cafraglutide, administered subcutaneously. It is designed to improve cardiovascular outcomes by reducing morbidity and mortality in the target population.

This study is interventional, with a randomized allocation and a parallel intervention model. It employs double masking, meaning both participants and investigators are unaware of the treatment assignments. The primary purpose is treatment-focused.

The study began on June 16, 2025, with its primary completion and estimated completion dates yet to be announced. The latest update was submitted on October 7, 2025, indicating ongoing recruitment.

The outcome of this study could significantly influence Amgen’s stock performance and investor sentiment, as successful results may enhance the company’s market position in cardiovascular treatments. It also positions Amgen competitively against other pharmaceutical companies targeting similar conditions.

The study is currently ongoing, with further details available on the ClinicalTrials portal.

