Amgen’s Latest Study: A New Contender in Lung Cancer Treatment?

Amgen Inc. is conducting a pivotal study titled ‘A Randomized, Double-blind Study to Compare the Pharmacokinetics Between ABP 234 and Keytruda® (Pembrolizumab) in Participants With Early-stage Non-squamous Non-small Cell Lung Cancer as Adjuvant Treatment Following Resection and Platinum-based Chemotherapy.’ The main goal is to demonstrate pharmacokinetic similarity between ABP 234 and pembrolizumab, which could offer a new treatment option for early-stage non-squamous non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC).

The study is testing two drugs: ABP 234, an experimental drug, and pembrolizumab, an established treatment. Both are administered via intravenous injection every three weeks for up to 12 months, aiming to provide effective adjuvant therapy following surgery and chemotherapy.

This Phase 3 trial is interventional, with a randomized, parallel assignment model. It employs a double-blind approach, meaning both participants and investigators are unaware of which treatment is being administered, ensuring unbiased results. The primary purpose of the study is treatment-focused.

The study began on March 15, 2024, with a primary completion date yet to be announced. The latest update was submitted on September 24, 2025, indicating ongoing recruitment and progress.

This study could significantly impact Amgen’s market position by potentially introducing a new competitor to pembrolizumab, affecting investor sentiment positively. If successful, ABP 234 could enhance Amgen’s portfolio in the oncology market, intensifying competition with other pharmaceutical giants.

The study is currently recruiting, with further details available on the ClinicalTrials portal.

