Amgen’s Latest Clinical Study: A Potential Game-Changer in Lung Cancer Treatment

Amgen Inc ((AMGN)) announced an update on their ongoing clinical study.

Amgen Inc., in collaboration with Asher Biotherapeutics, Inc., is conducting a Phase 1b study titled ‘A Phase 1b Study Evaluating the Safety, Tolerability, Pharmacokinetics, and Efficacy of Tarlatamab in Combination With AB248 in Participants With Extensive Stage Small Cell Lung Cancer (DeLLphi-311)’. The study aims to assess the safety and tolerability of combining tarlatamab with AB248 in patients with extensive stage small cell lung cancer, a condition with limited treatment options.

The study involves two experimental interventions: tarlatamab and AB248, both administered via intravenous infusion. The primary goal is to determine the maximum tolerated combination dose and the recommended dose for expansion of AB248 when used with tarlatamab.

This interventional study is non-randomized and follows a sequential intervention model with no masking, focusing primarily on treatment. It is designed to explore multiple dose levels and expand upon the most effective combination identified.

The study began on June 17, 2025, with the latest update submitted on October 2, 2025. These dates are crucial as they indicate the study’s progress and the timeliness of the data being collected.

For investors, this study represents a significant step for Amgen in the oncology market, potentially boosting its stock performance if the results are favorable. The collaboration with Asher Biotherapeutics also highlights a strategic partnership in the competitive cancer treatment landscape.

The study is currently recruiting, with further details available on the ClinicalTrials portal.

