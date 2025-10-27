Amgen’s AMG 355 Study: A Potential Game-Changer in Oncology?

Amgen Inc ((AMGN)) announced an update on their ongoing clinical study.

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

Amgen Inc. is conducting a Phase 1 clinical study titled A Phase 1 First-in-Human Study Evaluating the Safety, Tolerability, Pharmacokinetics and Efficacy of AMG 355 as Monotherapy and in Combination With Pembrolizumab in Subjects With Advanced Solid Tumors. The study aims to assess the safety and tolerability of AMG 355, both alone and in combination with pembrolizumab, in patients with advanced solid tumors. It seeks to establish the recommended phase 2 dose and the maximum tolerated dose for AMG 355.

The interventions being tested include AMG 355, administered as a short-term intravenous infusion, both as a standalone treatment and in combination with pembrolizumab, another IV drug. These treatments are designed to target advanced solid tumors.

The study employs a non-randomized, sequential intervention model with no masking, focusing on basic science. This design allows researchers to closely monitor the effects of the drugs on participants in a controlled manner.

The study began on November 9, 2023, with its primary completion and estimated completion dates yet to be announced. The latest update was submitted on October 13, 2025, indicating ongoing recruitment and progress.

This update from Amgen could influence its stock performance positively, as successful trials may enhance investor confidence and market position. The study’s progress is crucial, given the competitive landscape in oncology therapeutics, where advancements can significantly impact market dynamics.

The study is currently recruiting, and further details are available on the ClinicalTrials portal.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue