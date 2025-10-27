Amgen’s AMG 193 Study: A Potential Game-Changer in Thoracic Tumor Treatment

Amgen Inc ((AMGN)) announced an update on their ongoing clinical study.

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

Study Overview: Amgen Inc. is conducting a Phase 1b clinical study titled ‘AMG 193 Alone or in Combination With Other Therapies in Subjects With Advanced Thoracic Tumors With Homozygous MTAP-deletion (Master Protocol).’ The study aims to evaluate the safety, tolerability, pharmacokinetics, and efficacy of AMG 193, alone or combined with other therapies, in patients with advanced thoracic tumors that have MTAP-deletion. This research is significant as it targets a specific genetic deletion, potentially leading to more effective treatments for these aggressive cancers.

Intervention/Treatment: The study tests AMG 193, a novel MTA-cooperative PRMT5 inhibitor, both alone and in combination with other drugs like carboplatin, paclitaxel, pembrolizumab, pemetrexed, and sotorasib. These interventions aim to determine the maximum tolerated dose and assess the safety profile in treating MTAP-deleted thoracic tumors.

Study Design: This interventional study is non-randomized with a parallel assignment model, focusing on treatment as its primary purpose. There is no masking involved, meaning both researchers and participants know which treatments are being administered.

Study Timeline: The study began on March 21, 2024, with an estimated primary completion date yet to be determined. The latest update was submitted on October 1, 2025. These dates are crucial for tracking the study’s progress and anticipating when results might influence clinical practice and market dynamics.

Market Implications: This study’s progress could significantly impact Amgen’s stock performance, particularly if AMG 193 proves effective. Success could enhance investor confidence and position Amgen as a leader in targeted cancer therapies. Competitors in the oncology space will be closely monitoring these developments, as breakthroughs in this area could shift market dynamics.

The study is ongoing, with further details available on the ClinicalTrials portal.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue