Amgen’s AMG 193 Study: A Potential Game-Changer in Thoracic Tumor Treatment

Amgen Inc ((AMGN)) announced an update on their ongoing clinical study.

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

Make smarter investment decisions with TipRanks' Smart Investor Picks, delivered to your inbox every week.

Amgen Inc. is conducting a Phase 1b clinical study titled A Phase 1b Study Evaluating the Safety, Tolerability, Pharmacokinetics, and Efficacy of AMG 193 Alone or in Combination With Other Therapies in Subjects With Advanced Thoracic Tumors With Homozygous MTAP-deletion (Master Protocol). The study aims to determine the maximum tolerated dose and safety profile of AMG 193, a PRMT5 inhibitor, in combination with other therapies for patients with advanced thoracic tumors featuring MTAP-deletion.

The study tests AMG 193, administered orally, both alone and in combination with various other drugs like carboplatin, paclitaxel, pembrolizumab, pemetrexed, and sotorasib. These combinations target different subgroups of non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) patients, including those with KRasG12C mutation and brain metastases.

This interventional study is non-randomized and follows a parallel assignment model without masking, focusing primarily on treatment. It seeks to explore the therapeutic potential of AMG 193 in a targeted patient population.

The study began on September 17, 2024, with its primary completion and estimated completion dates yet to be announced. The last update was submitted on July 16, 2025, indicating ongoing recruitment and study activities.

The outcome of this study could significantly impact Amgen’s market position, particularly if AMG 193 proves effective. Positive results may boost investor confidence and stock performance, especially in the competitive oncology market where innovative treatments are highly valued.

The study is currently ongoing, with further details available on the ClinicalTrials portal.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue