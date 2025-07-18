Amgen’s ABP 234 vs. Keytruda®: A New Frontier in Lung Cancer Treatment?

Amgen Inc ((AMGN)) announced an update on their ongoing clinical study.

Amgen Inc. is conducting a study titled ‘A Randomized, Double-Blind Study to Compare Efficacy, Pharmacokinetics, Safety, and Immunogenicity Between ABP 234 and Keytruda® (Pembrolizumab) in Subjects With Advanced or Metastatic Non-squamous Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer.’ The study aims to evaluate the efficacy of ABP 234 compared to the established cancer treatment, Keytruda®, in treating advanced or metastatic non-squamous non-small cell lung cancer, a significant area of unmet medical need.

The study tests two main interventions: ABP 234 and Pembrolizumab (Keytruda®), both administered intravenously. ABP 234 is an experimental drug, while Pembrolizumab is a well-known treatment for various cancers. The goal is to determine if ABP 234 can match or exceed the effectiveness of Pembrolizumab.

This is a Phase 3, randomized, double-blind study with a parallel intervention model. Participants and investigators are blinded to the treatment allocations to ensure unbiased results. The primary purpose is treatment, focusing on comparing the two drugs’ efficacy and safety profiles.

The study began on September 9, 2024, with its primary completion and estimated overall completion dates yet to be announced. The most recent update was submitted on July 16, 2025, indicating ongoing recruitment and progress.

For investors, this study could influence Amgen’s stock performance, especially if ABP 234 proves to be a viable alternative to Keytruda®. Success in this study could enhance Amgen’s competitive position in the oncology market, potentially impacting investor sentiment positively. As the study progresses, it will be crucial to monitor any developments, especially in the context of competing treatments in the oncology space.

The study is currently ongoing, with further details available on the ClinicalTrials portal.

