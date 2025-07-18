Amgen and Novartis’s Erenumab Study: A Potential Game-Changer in Pediatric Migraine Treatment

Amgen Inc ((AMGN)), Novartis AG ((NVS)), DEL_Novartis (0QM7) ((DEL_0QM7)), DEL_Novartis Inc ((DEL_0QLR)), Novartis ((CH:NOVN)) announced an update on their ongoing clinical study.

Amgen Inc. and Novartis AG are conducting a Phase 3 clinical study titled A Phase 3, Randomized, Double-blind, Placebo-controlled, Parallel-group Study to Evaluate the Efficacy and Safety of Erenumab in Children (6 to < 12 Years) and Adolescents (12 to < 18 Years) With Episodic Migraine (OASIS PEDIATRIC [EM]). The study aims to assess the efficacy and safety of erenumab in preventing migraines in pediatric participants, hypothesizing a reduction in monthly migraine days compared to a placebo.

The study tests erenumab, a drug administered via subcutaneous injection, intended to prevent migraines in children and adolescents. Participants are randomized to receive one of three doses or a placebo, based on body weight.

This interventional study follows a randomized, parallel-group design with quadruple masking, meaning participants, care providers, investigators, and outcomes assessors are unaware of the group assignments. The primary purpose is treatment.

The study began on July 19, 2019, and is currently recruiting. The primary completion and estimated study completion dates are not specified, but the last update was submitted on July 16, 2025. These dates are crucial for tracking the study’s progress and potential market entry.

This study update could influence Amgen and Novartis’s stock performance, as successful results may enhance investor confidence and competitive positioning in the migraine treatment market. The ongoing recruitment and recent update suggest continued interest and investment in this area.

The study is ongoing, with further details available on the ClinicalTrials portal.

