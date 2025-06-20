Ameriguard Security Services Announces Leadership Overhaul

Confident Investing Starts Here:

An announcement from Ameriguard Security Servics ( (AGSS) ) is now available.

On June 16, 2025, AmeriGuard Security Services, Inc. underwent significant leadership changes as the majority shareholder, Lawrence Garcia, removed Douglas Anderson and Russel Honore from the board and appointed Wilhelm Cashen and Terry Slatic as new board members. Additionally, Lawrence Garcia was appointed as the Chief Executive Officer, replacing Douglas Anderson, and both Cashen and Slatic were appointed to the Audit Committee, marking a strategic shift in the company’s governance structure.

More about Ameriguard Security Servics

AmeriGuard Security Services, Inc. operates in the security services industry, focusing on providing security solutions and services to its clients.

Average Trading Volume: 6,833

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: $23.26M

