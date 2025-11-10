Americas Gold and Silver Reports Strong Q3 2025 Growth and Antimony Production Plans

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Americas Gold and Silver ( (TSE:USA) ) just unveiled an announcement.

Americas Gold and Silver Corporation reported significant growth in Q3 2025, with a 98% year-over-year increase in consolidated silver production, driven by operational improvements at the Galena Complex and progress at the Cosalá Operations. Despite a planned shutdown for upgrades, the company achieved strong production results and increased revenue by 37% compared to Q3 2024. The company also confirmed the viability of antimony production, aiming to enhance its position in the U.S. critical minerals supply chain, and engaged in discussions with the U.S. Government for potential support.

The most recent analyst rating on (TSE:USA) stock is a Hold with a C$5.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Americas Gold and Silver stock, see the TSE:USA Stock Forecast page.

Spark’s Take on TSE:USA Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, TSE:USA is a Neutral.

The overall stock score is primarily impacted by the company’s weak financial performance, characterized by persistent losses and negative cash flows. Technical analysis provides some mixed signals, with potential for bullish momentum but also signs of being oversold. Valuation is unattractive due to negative earnings and lack of dividends.

More about Americas Gold and Silver

Americas Gold and Silver Corporation is a North American precious metals producer primarily focused on silver production. The company operates the Galena Complex in Idaho and the Cosalá Operations in Mexico, with a strategic emphasis on increasing silver output and exploring additional revenue streams such as antimony production.

YTD Price Performance: 295.82%

Average Trading Volume: 988,956

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: C$1.51B

