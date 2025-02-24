Americas Gold and Silver Advances Galena Complex Operations

Discover the Best Stocks and Maximize Your Portfolio:

Americas Gold and Silver ( (TSE:USA) ) has shared an update.

Americas Gold and Silver Corporation has announced significant progress in optimizing its Galena Complex operations following a recent consolidation and recapitalization transaction. The company is addressing operational bottlenecks by upgrading hoisting capacity, acquiring new underground equipment, and conducting metallurgical tests to improve by-product recovery. Additionally, new drilling results have identified high-grade silver-copper veins, supporting continued mining and resource development, which could enhance the company’s production capabilities and market positioning.

More about Americas Gold and Silver

Americas Gold and Silver Corporation is a mining company focused on the extraction and production of precious metals, primarily silver, copper, and antimony. The company operates in the mining industry and is committed to operational efficiency, safety, and production growth, aiming to maximize value from its existing assets.

YTD Price Performance: 25.38%

Average Trading Volume: 859,782

Technical Sentiment Consensus Rating: Sell

Current Market Cap: $314.1M

