American West Metals Ramps Up Copper Exploration

American West Metals Ltd. has launched an ambitious drilling and exploration program at their Storm Copper Project in Nunavut, Canada, aiming to significantly expand the known high-grade copper resources. The company is targeting new prospects and defining the 2023 high-grade copper discovery with additional rigs set to join for further expansion and exploration. Enthusiasm surrounds the high-powered geophysics being used to unearth new targets and deepen the resource base, with all tested electromagnetic anomalies thus far correlating with high-grade copper sulfides.

