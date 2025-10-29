American Water Reports Strong Q3 Earnings Growth

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

American Water ( (AWK) ) has shared an update.

On October 29, 2025, American Water reported strong third-quarter earnings of $1.94 per share, up from $1.80 per share in 2024, and affirmed its 2025 earnings per share guidance. The company also initiated its 2026 earnings guidance, reflecting an 8% growth, and announced a merger with Essential Utilities expected to close by Q1 2027. The merger aims to enhance the company’s scale and growth potential, benefiting stakeholders by combining complementary businesses. Additionally, American Water outlined its capital investment plans through 2035 and maintained its long-term growth targets.

The most recent analyst rating on (AWK) stock is a Hold with a $142.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on American Water stock, see the AWK Stock Forecast page.

Spark’s Take on AWK Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, AWK is a Neutral.

American Water’s overall stock score is driven by strong earnings growth and strategic acquisitions, as highlighted in the earnings call. However, high leverage and negative free cash flow pose financial risks. The technical indicators suggest potential bearish momentum, and the valuation indicates the stock may be overvalued.

To see Spark’s full report on AWK stock, click here.

More about American Water

American Water Works Company, Inc. operates in the water and wastewater utility industry, providing regulated and market-based drinking water and wastewater services. The company focuses on delivering water services to residential, commercial, and industrial customers across the United States.

Average Trading Volume: 1,369,226

Technical Sentiment Signal: Hold

Current Market Cap: $27.25B

Find detailed analytics on AWK stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue