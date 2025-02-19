American Tungsten Launches $2 Million Private Placement

Discover the Best Stocks and Maximize Your Portfolio:

An update from Demesne Resources Ltd. ( (TSE:TUNG) ) is now available.

American Tungsten Corp., listed on the Canadian Securities Exchange, is launching a non-brokered private placement to raise $2,000,000 through the sale of 1,250,000 common shares at $1.60 each. The proceeds from this offering, available to Canadian investors outside Quebec, will be used for property payments, exploration, marketing, and general working capital, potentially impacting the company’s operational capabilities and market presence.

More about Demesne Resources Ltd.

YTD Price Performance: 216.67%

Average Trading Volume: 120,119

Technical Sentiment Consensus Rating: Sell

