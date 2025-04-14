American Tungsten Corp. Appoints Ali Haji as New CEO to Lead IMA Mine Project

Demesne Resources Ltd. ( (TSE:TUNG) ) has issued an update.

American Tungsten Corp. has appointed Ali Haji as the new CEO, with Murray Nye transitioning to the role of President. This leadership change is part of the company’s strategy to advance its flagship IMA Mine Project, a past-producing tungsten mine in Idaho, and to strengthen its position in the tungsten industry. Ali Haji’s extensive experience in metals and mining is expected to drive the company’s vision of re-establishing tungsten production in North America, which is crucial for stakeholders and the industry.

American Tungsten Corp. is a Canadian-based company involved in the acquisition and exploration of magnetite mineral properties. The company focuses on projects like the Star Project in British Columbia and the IMA Mine Project in Idaho, aiming to bring domestic tungsten production online.

