American Tungsten Advances IMA Mine Rehabilitation and Exploration

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

Demesne Resources Ltd. ( (TSE:TUNG) ) just unveiled an announcement.

American Tungsten Corp. has announced strategic advancements in the rehabilitation and exploration of the IMA Mine in Idaho, a key step in strengthening its position in the North American tungsten supply chain. The company is entering the next phase of its rehabilitation strategy with a fully-funded program, having secured preliminary approval for site remediation. This initiative aims to restore existing infrastructure and support future production goals, with a focus on sustainable resource advancement. The company is also planning extensive exploratory drilling to expand tungsten resources and assess molybdenum targets, while fostering strategic partnerships and securing financial sustainability.

More about Demesne Resources Ltd.

American Tungsten Corp. operates in the mining industry, focusing on the extraction and supply of tungsten, a critical metal used in defense, industrial, and technology applications. The company is strategically positioned in North America, aiming to enhance its role in the tungsten supply chain through the rehabilitation and exploration of the historic IMA Mine in Idaho.

Average Trading Volume: 164,542

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: C$19.29M

For detailed information about TUNG stock, go to TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue