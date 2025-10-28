American Rare Earths Strengthens Board with New Appointment

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

American Rare Earths ( (AU:ARR) ) has shared an announcement.

American Rare Earths announced changes to its Board of Directors with the appointment of Jason Beckton as a Non-Executive Director and the resignation of Hugh Keller. Beckton, a seasoned geologist with over 30 years of experience, is expected to bring significant technical expertise to the company as it advances its Halleck Creek Project toward demonstration and pre-feasibility stages. His international experience and understanding of critical mineral markets are seen as valuable assets for the company’s strategic goals. The changes are part of the company’s ongoing efforts to strengthen its position in the rare earths industry and align with U.S. supply-chain objectives.

American Rare Earths is a critical minerals company focused on reshaping the U.S. rare earths industry. Through its subsidiary, Wyoming Rare (USA) Inc., the company is advancing the Halleck Creek Project in Wyoming, which is one of the largest rare earth deposits in the United States. The project aims to secure America’s critical mineral independence and reduce reliance on imports, particularly from China, by providing a domestic source of rare earth elements essential for defense, advanced technologies, and economic security.

