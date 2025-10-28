American Outdoor Brands Holds 2025 Annual Meeting

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

The latest update is out from American Outdoor Brands ( (AOUT) ).

On October 27, 2025, American Outdoor Brands held its 2025 Annual Meeting of Stockholders. During the meeting, stockholders elected Barry M. Monheit, Bradley T. Favreau, Mary E. Gallagher, Gregory J. Gluchowski, Jr., Luis G. Marconi, and Brian D. Murphy as directors to serve until the 2026 Annual Meeting. Additionally, the appointment of Grant Thornton LLP as the independent registered public accounting firm for the fiscal year ending April 30, 2026, was ratified.

The most recent analyst rating on (AOUT) stock is a Hold with a $7.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on American Outdoor Brands stock, see the AOUT Stock Forecast page.

Spark’s Take on AOUT Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, AOUT is a Neutral.

American Outdoor Brands is facing substantial financial and technical challenges, with declining revenues and a bearish stock trend. The negative P/E ratio and lack of dividend yield further impact its valuation. Despite these issues, the company has a strong financial position with no debt and is optimistic about long-term growth through innovation and partnerships. However, the immediate outlook remains challenging.

To see Spark’s full report on AOUT stock, click here.

More about American Outdoor Brands

Average Trading Volume: 75,396

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: $96.19M

Learn more about AOUT stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue