American Lithium’s Falchani Project Valuation Soars

American Lithium (TSE:LI) has released an update.

American Lithium Corp. has announced a significant increase in the projected after-tax Net Present Value (NPV) of its Falchani Lithium Project in Peru, with a tripled NPV of US$5.11 billion compared to the 2019 estimate. The updated Preliminary Economic Assessment (PEA) predicts a low-cost, long-life operation with high annual production and one of the lowest operating costs among global lithium developers. Additionally, the project demonstrates potential for by-product production, enhancing its economic outlook.

