American Battery Technology Reports Increased Revenue and Cash Reserves

American Battery Technology Co. ( (ABAT) ) has released its Q1 earnings. Here is a breakdown of the information American Battery Technology Co. presented to its investors.

American Battery Technology Company (ABTC) is a Nevada-based company focused on increasing the domestic U.S. production of critical battery materials through exploration, technology development, and recycling processes within the lithium-ion battery industry. In its latest earnings report for the quarter ending September 30, 2025, ABTC highlighted a significant increase in cash reserves to $30.1 million, up from $7.5 million in the previous quarter, despite reporting a net loss of $10.3 million. The company saw a substantial rise in revenue to $937,589 compared to $201,960 in the same period last year, although it faced a gross loss due to high costs of goods sold. Key financial metrics included a decrease in total liabilities to $5.5 million from $13.9 million, and an increase in stockholders’ equity to $96 million, reflecting strong capital market activities, including stock issuances and warrant exercises. Looking ahead, ABTC management remains optimistic about reducing operating losses through revenue growth and cost efficiencies, supported by its robust cash position and strategic focus on expanding its recycling and production capabilities.

