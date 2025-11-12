Amdocs Reports Fiscal 2025 Earnings and Strategic Outlook

Amdocs Limited ( (DOX) ) has released its Q4 earnings. Here is a breakdown of the information Amdocs Limited presented to its investors.

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Discover how TipRanks' ETF AI Analyst can help you make smarter investment decisions

AI Analyst can help you make smarter investment decisions Explore ETFs TipRanks' users love and see what insights the ETF AI Analyst reveals about the ones you follow.

Amdocs Limited is a leading provider of software and services to communications and media companies, offering solutions that drive digital modernization, cloud adoption, and AI-driven innovation.

In its fiscal 2025 earnings report, Amdocs Limited reported a revenue of $4.53 billion, which represents a 9.4% decline year-over-year due to the phase-out of certain business activities. However, the company achieved a 3.1% increase in revenue on a pro forma constant currency basis. The company also announced a strong sales momentum with a 12-month backlog of $4.19 billion, up 3.2% from the previous year.

Key financial metrics highlight Amdocs’ successful profitability improvement, with a GAAP diluted EPS of $5.05, up 18.8%, and a non-GAAP diluted EPS of $6.99, up 8.5%. The company also reported a free cash flow of $645 million, and managed services revenue reached a record high of $2.996 billion, accounting for 66% of total revenue. Amdocs’ strategic initiatives included increased investment in generative AI and securing significant cloud migration awards, further expanding its international footprint.

Looking ahead to fiscal 2026, Amdocs has set a revenue growth outlook of 1.7% to 5.7% as reported and 1.0% to 5.0% in constant currency. The company plans to continue its investment in generative AI to unlock new growth opportunities, while maintaining a focus on operational excellence and cost efficiency. Amdocs remains vigilant of macroeconomic uncertainties but is optimistic about delivering high-single-digit shareholder returns.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue