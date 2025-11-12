Amdocs Reports Fiscal 2025 Earnings and Strategic Outlook

Amdocs Limited ( (DOX) ) has released its Q4 earnings. Here is a breakdown of the information Amdocs Limited presented to its investors.
Meet Your ETF AI Analyst
- Discover how TipRanks' ETF AI Analyst can help you make smarter investment decisions
- Explore ETFs TipRanks' users love and see what insights the ETF AI Analyst reveals about the ones you follow.
Amdocs Limited is a leading provider of software and services to communications and media companies, offering solutions that drive digital modernization, cloud adoption, and AI-driven innovation.
In its fiscal 2025 earnings report, Amdocs Limited reported a revenue of $4.53 billion, which represents a 9.4% decline year-over-year due to the phase-out of certain business activities. However, the company achieved a 3.1% increase in revenue on a pro forma constant currency basis. The company also announced a strong sales momentum with a 12-month backlog of $4.19 billion, up 3.2% from the previous year.
Key financial metrics highlight Amdocs’ successful profitability improvement, with a GAAP diluted EPS of $5.05, up 18.8%, and a non-GAAP diluted EPS of $6.99, up 8.5%. The company also reported a free cash flow of $645 million, and managed services revenue reached a record high of $2.996 billion, accounting for 66% of total revenue. Amdocs’ strategic initiatives included increased investment in generative AI and securing significant cloud migration awards, further expanding its international footprint.
Looking ahead to fiscal 2026, Amdocs has set a revenue growth outlook of 1.7% to 5.7% as reported and 1.0% to 5.0% in constant currency. The company plans to continue its investment in generative AI to unlock new growth opportunities, while maintaining a focus on operational excellence and cost efficiency. Amdocs remains vigilant of macroeconomic uncertainties but is optimistic about delivering high-single-digit shareholder returns.