AMD Ups Stake in Health and Plant Protein Group

Asia Mark Development Limited and Ying Hou Kwong, collectively known as AMD, have increased their voting power in Health and Plant Protein Group Limited from 33.47% to 37.76% through various transactions, including a recent off-market share buy-back. Significant changes in their shareholding were reported on 12th April 2024 following previous notices dating back to 2018.

