Amcor Shareholders Approve Merger with Berry Global

Amcor ( (AMCR) ) just unveiled an announcement.

On February 25, 2025, Amcor plc shareholders approved a merger with Berry Global Group, marking a significant step towards combining these complementary businesses. The merger, expected to close in mid-2025, aims to create a global leader in consumer and healthcare packaging solutions, promising faster growth and $650 million in synergies, thus enhancing value for stakeholders.

More about Amcor

Amcor plc is a global leader in developing and producing responsible packaging solutions across various materials for industries such as food, beverage, pharmaceutical, medical, home, and personal care. The company focuses on innovative and sustainable packaging, generating $13.6 billion in annual sales with operations in 40 countries.

YTD Price Performance: 9.73%

Average Trading Volume: 17,733,975

Technical Sentiment Consensus Rating: Strong Sell

Current Market Cap: $14.83B

