AMCON Distributing Company has successfully completed its acquisition of Burklund Distributors, Inc., as announced in a recent press release. This strategic move is a significant development for the company and is not intended to be filed under the Securities Exchange Act, nor will it be incorporated into any registration statement under the Securities Act.

